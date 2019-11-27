Closings
There are currently 24 active closings. Click for more details.

Finlandia University raising money on Giving Tuesday for student scholarships

News

by: Brianna MacLean

Posted: / Updated:

HANCOCK, Mich. (WJMN)- Finlandia University hopes to raise $75,000 for student scholarships on Dec. 3 or also known as “Giving Tuesday”.

For the second year in a row, Board of Trustees President Julie Badel has agreed to match all donations, up to $20,000, dollar-for-dollar that is raised. This means donors can double their donation as the university will match the incentive.

Finlandia will also participate in Facebook’s Giving Tuesday program. They will match the first $7 million donated.

Last year the Giving Tuesday campaign raised over $65,600 in 24 hours for the university. All the donations went toward Finlandia’s annual scholarship programs “to help keep FinnU affordable for current and future students.”

All full-time domestic students receive financial aid at the university, currently.

“Giving Tuesday is a national philanthropic campaign. It was started about five or six years ago in response to Black Friday, Small-Business Saturday, Cyber-Monday for people to really give back and get in the spirit with the holidays. So, a lot of nonprofits in the country and the world participate in it, and we are one of them.” said Olivia Myers, Director of Marketing and Communications.

Where to donate:

Finlandia is accepting donations at any time leading up to Dec. 3 as well.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Parking Lot Plowing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Parking Lot Plowing"

Aubree's Free Thanksgiving Meal

Thumbnail for the video titled "Aubree's Free Thanksgiving Meal"

Morning Snow

Thumbnail for the video titled "Morning Snow"

LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 11/27/2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 11/27/2019"

Preventing Nausea

Thumbnail for the video titled "Preventing Nausea"

LOCAL 3 TUESDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 11/26/2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 TUESDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 11/26/2019"