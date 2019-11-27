Finlandia University raising money on Giving Tuesday for student scholarships

HANCOCK, Mich. (WJMN)- Finlandia University hopes to raise $75,000 for student scholarships on Dec. 3 or also known as “Giving Tuesday”.

For the second year in a row, Board of Trustees President Julie Badel has agreed to match all donations, up to $20,000, dollar-for-dollar that is raised. This means donors can double their donation as the university will match the incentive.

Finlandia will also participate in Facebook’s Giving Tuesday program. They will match the first $7 million donated.

Last year the Giving Tuesday campaign raised over $65,600 in 24 hours for the university. All the donations went toward Finlandia’s annual scholarship programs “to help keep FinnU affordable for current and future students.”

All full-time domestic students receive financial aid at the university, currently.

“Giving Tuesday is a national philanthropic campaign. It was started about five or six years ago in response to Black Friday, Small-Business Saturday, Cyber-Monday for people to really give back and get in the spirit with the holidays. So, a lot of nonprofits in the country and the world participate in it, and we are one of them.” said Olivia Myers, Director of Marketing and Communications.

Where to donate:

Finlandia’s Giving Tuesday Page

Finlandia’s Facebook Page

Finlandia’s Facebook Fundraiser (available Dec. 3)

Finlandia’s Instagram Stories Fundraiser (available Dec. 3)

Via mail at 601 Quincy St Hancock, MI 49930

By phone with Doreen Korpela at 906-487-7201

Finlandia is accepting donations at any time leading up to Dec. 3 as well.