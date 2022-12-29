MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Firefighters responded to reports of flames and a possible explosion in South Marquette on Thursday afternoon.

Crews were called out to a home in the area of 500 Pioneer Road just after 3:00 p.m. Thursday.

Local 3 News has a crew on the scene and spoke with Steven Richards, who identified themselves as the homeowner. He said the flames reached him, burning his hair and face, but he was able to escape mostly unharmed. His home was destroyed. Our crew is headed back from the scene and will update with more details from the homeowner shortly.

With firetrucks and other first responders in the area, please use caution if you need to drive through the area of Pioneer Road.

We are working to learn if anyone else was injured in the incident as well as what caused the fire.