MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) — A fire has destroyed the WDMJ 1320 AM radio tower in Marquette.

It happened this evening. The tower is located near Vandenboom Road not far from the Pizza Hut.

It services stations like WDMJ 1320 AM and WNOA FM 103.9. The hope is to soon have a temporary antenna for WNOA so the radio station can once again function properly.

The tower was 260 feet.