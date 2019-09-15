Fire destroys family home in Ishpeming

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WJMN) – Flames overtook a home on Duncan Avenue around noon on Sunday in Ishpeming.

Heavy black smoke could be seen filling the air in this neighborhood while firefighters blocked the street, trying to contain the flames.

Crews on the scene at the time weren’t able to tell WJMN if anyone was home at the time of the fire. We are working to learn how those folks are doing.

The fire was contained around 1 p.m. Ffirefighters had to cut a hole in the roof of the home and used a truck truck to keep the flames from spreading.

We are also working to learn what may have started the fire.