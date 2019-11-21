Fire destroys home in Gwinn

GWINN, Mich. (WJMN) – A Thursday morning fire consumed a home on Johnson Lake Rd. in Gwinn. Police on the scene said a husband and wife were home at the time and did make it out safely.

Help came from Forsyth and Sands Township Fire Departments, but the flames grew too intense to save any part of the home. Officials say it started in the rear of the home and a passerby called in to report seeing the smoke and flames.

Because of the home’s location, no fire hydrants were available and water had to be trucked in. Those trucks made multiple trips to a location on pine street to refill, bringing more water to help keep the flames from spreading to nearby homes.

No official cause for the fire has been named.

