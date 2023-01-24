WAUSAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – A Monday evening fire in Wausaukee left one person dead, and the incident is under investigation.

According to the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office, on January 23 around 9:15 p.m., authorities were notified of a fire on Elizabeth Street in Wausaukee. Authorities say that one person died in connection to the fire.

The Marinette County Sheriff’s Office reportedly requested the State Fire Marshal at the Wisconsin Department of Justice – Division of Criminal Investigation to help in the investigation. The cause of the fire as well as where it started is under investigation.

An autopsy has been ordered to identify the victim.

The following agencies helped at the scene:

Wausaukee Fire

Middle Inlet Fire

Wausaukee Rescue

WI Public Service

WI Fire Marshall’s Office

Marinette County Dispatch

Marinette County Medical Examiner’s Office

Marinette County Sheriff’s Office

No additional information was provided. Local 5 will continue to update this story.