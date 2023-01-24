WAUSAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – A Monday evening fire in Wausaukee left one person dead, and the incident is under investigation.
According to the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office, on January 23 around 9:15 p.m., authorities were notified of a fire on Elizabeth Street in Wausaukee. Authorities say that one person died in connection to the fire.
The Marinette County Sheriff’s Office reportedly requested the State Fire Marshal at the Wisconsin Department of Justice – Division of Criminal Investigation to help in the investigation. The cause of the fire as well as where it started is under investigation.
An autopsy has been ordered to identify the victim.
The following agencies helped at the scene:
- Wausaukee Fire
- Middle Inlet Fire
- Wausaukee Rescue
- WI Public Service
- WI Fire Marshall’s Office
- Marinette County Dispatch
- Marinette County Medical Examiner’s Office
- Marinette County Sheriff’s Office
No additional information was provided. Local 5 will continue to update this story.