MARINETTE, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities say a fire Tuesday morning in Marinette injured one firefighter and left officials with no choice but to demolish the home.

According to a release from the Marinette Fire Department, crews from the Marinette FD and the Menominee FD responded at 7:05 a.m. to a reported fire on the 1800 block of Wisconsin Street.

Officials say residents of the home were able to evacuate the burning building before they arrived on the scene.

One Marinette firefighter, while attempting to rescue pets that were still trapped in the home, suffered burn injuries due to a flashover. The firefighter was taken out of the building by a fellow firefighter and was given immediate care from EMS personnel on the scene before being taken to a local hospital and then eventually to St. Mary’s in Milwaukee.

As for the home, Crews say that due to the features of the building’s construction, its age, and its rapidly deteriorating conditions, interior operations ceased and firefighters took on the fire from only the exterior of the home.

Two ladder trucks were being used to battle the fire, however, the conditions of the building continued to worsen, and was declared a total loss leading to the decision to use an excavator to bring down the home in a controlled manner.

Once the home was brought down, the remaining pockets of fire were quickly extinguished.

Authorities with the Marinette Fire Department say the injured firefighter is doing well and is expected to be released in the next few days. Only one other injury was reported as a resident of the home was taken to a local hospital for smoke inhalation.

At this time no other information on the incident is available. Local Five will update this story if more details are released.