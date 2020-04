ONTONAGON, Mich. (WJMN) – On Sunday, April 5 around 5:30 p.m., the Ontonagon County Sheriff Department was called to a fully engulfed structure fire located at 19641 N. Firesteel Road.

The Ontonagon VFD along with assistance from Greenland VFD and Rockland VFD was able to extinguish the fire at 1:30am.

Everyone was able to exit the home without injury. The house is considered a total loss.

Sonco ambulance and UPPCO also assisted at scene.