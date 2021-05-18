Fire safety tips from Forsyth Township Fire Department

FORSYTH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – The ground is drying up and the sun is beaming. These are signs that summer is coming but with consistently warm days, comes some potential danger.

The Insurance Information Institute reported 20,780 wildfires that have happened this year alone.

As the U.P. gears up for another forest fire season, the Forsyth Township Fire Department has some tips that will help keep fires at bay.

“If you have a fire don’t let it get too high, keep a fire garden hose by it so if it does try to get out of hand you have a way of putting it out.” Said, First Assistant Fire Chief, Jeff Milner “Make sure you burn things legally, don’t burn anything illegally, don’t put trash in your fire pits. Enjoy your summer, have a good time with it…If you’re burning during the ban, then you can be given a ticket. That’s what I would do for fire safety while you’re having a fire pit fire.”

The DNR’s website suggest that you: