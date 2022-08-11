OAKRIDGE, Oreg. (WJMN) – A wildland firefighter originally from the Copper Country has died after being struck by a tree while fighting a fire in Oregon, according to Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. Collin Hagan of Toivola, Michigan, was part of a crew assigned to fight the Big Swamp Fire near Oakridge, Oregon.

According to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office, dispatchers were alerted just after 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 10 that a firefighter had been critically injured by a falling tree. Umpqua Valley Ambulance and REACH Air Medical Services were dispatched to the scene, and EMS crews assigned to the fire attempted lifesaving measures on Hagan.

Hagan had been part of the Craig Interagency Hotshot Crew based out of Craig, Colorado.

“It is a sad day in public safety.” said Sheriff John Hanlin. “On behalf of the men and women of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, I extend my heartfelt sympathies to Firefighter Hagan’s family, friends, co-workers and all who knew this brave young man.”

The sheriff’s office shared the following statement and photograph as part of the announcement of Hagan’s death:

Once the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and Douglas County Medical Examiner’s Office were notified, Hagan’s body was flown from the Toketee Airstrip to the Roseburg Regional Airport by REACH Air Medical Services helicopter. Firefighters from the Bureau of Land Management, United States Forest Service, Roseburg Fire Department and Douglas County Fire District #2 stood together to honor Hagan as his body arrived and was transferred to the care of a funeral service provider. The firefighters then provided an honor escort to the funeral home.