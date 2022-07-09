FERRYSBURG, Mich. (WOOD) — Fire broke out at a business near Grand Haven on Saturday afternoon.

Just before 2 p.m., firefighters responded to Johnston Boiler Company on Pine Street and 3rd in Ferrysburg. Smoke could be seen billowing from the factory.

Fire crews at the scene of a fire in Spring Lake (July 9, 2022)

Fire broke out at Johnston Boiler Company in Spring Lake. (July 9, 2022)

A fire at a company in Ferrysburg on July 9, 2022. (Courtesy Phil de Haan)

A fire at a company in Ferrysburg on July 9, 2022. (Courtesy Phil de Haan)

A fire at a company in Ferrysburg on July 9, 2022. (Courtesy Phil de Haan)

Pine Street to Royale Lane and westbound M-104 (W Savidge Street) at Pine Street were both closed while firefighters from at least seven fire departments battled the blaze. Firefighters say they are in “defensive mode.” Authorities are asking people to avoid the area.

UPDATE: Firefighters have made a lot of progress battling a blaze at Johnston Boiler Company in Ferrysburg. @WOODTV pic.twitter.com/1ht9SDNt7s — Byron Tollefson (@byron_tollefson) July 9, 2022

While crews battled the flames, a large bang went off, forcing firefighters to leave the building, said Lyn Peters, who witnessed the moment.

“They started putting water on it, the firemen had gone inside for a little while, and then all of a sudden an explosion happened. All the firemen ran out and they kept fighting it from the outside,” Peters said. “I don’t know what it was, but it was a loud boom. A sheriff came and told us to back up, he didn’t even like being this close to it. And he was obviously concerned for our safety.”

WATCH: A loud bang went off earlier during the fire at Johnston Boiler Company in Ferrysburg.



A witness says it forced firefighters to leave the building. @WOODTV pic.twitter.com/qKuFY0p6SW — Byron Tollefson (@byron_tollefson) July 9, 2022

By 4:45, the situation seemed to have improved. Smoke could no longer be seen rising from the building.

Johnston Boiler Company has been in Ferrysburg for nearly 160 years, according to the company’s website.

“It’s one of the staples of revenue for Ferrysburg. Johnston Boiler has been working across the world. Their products are all over. This is quite a loss,” said Ron Vandernoot, who lives nearby.

The cause of the fire is still unclear. News 8 has a crew at the scene waiting to hear from fire officials.

This story is still developing. Check back soon for more updates.