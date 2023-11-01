GLADSTONE, Mich. (WJMN) — A fire broke out yesterday at a hardwood manufacturing facility in Gladstone, according to the city’s public safety department.

In a Tuesday Facebook post, Gladstone Public Safety said a caller reported a fire at Besse Forest Products just after 4 p.m. Within a few minutes an attack on the blaze had begun and the fire was knocked down before it had spread to the main building.

Images from the department show extensive damage to one side of a building and damage to the roof. The post did not mention any injuries, or a possible cause to the fire.