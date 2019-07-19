First annual Glow Family Fun Run

ESCANABA — Ready, Set, Glow, the first annual Glow Fun Run is a fundraiser organized to help children get ready to go back to school.

The main goal for the race is to help every child go back to school with new shoes.

Paul Culbertson, a Mission of Hope team member says, “The entry fee to get into it is, one pair of new shoes for an individual, two pair of new shoes covers a whole family for new gym shoes for kids.”

All shoes will be given out during a Mission of Hope church event on August 24th at the U.P. State Fairgrounds.

“We have over 300 people coming to run this race tomorrow, or walk this race tomorrow, and I think the community really cares about all the kids. And we really want to come across as a community that wants to see every child taken care of, every child loved, every child back to school with new shoes. Give them confidence on that first day and help them start the school year outright,” continues Culbertson.

Every participant will receive 1 glow in the dark necklace to run in.

However, more “GLOW” gear will be available for purchase.

The race will be held at Ludington Park in Escanaba at 10 p.m.

For more information about the race and how to register, click here.