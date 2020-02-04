First-ever Marquette Area Theatre Awards this Thursday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – In an effort to celebrate local theatre, Thursday night will be the first-ever Marquette Area Theatre Awards.

Artists who have entertained throughout 2019 while entertaining audiences with a variety of performances by the nominated organizations will be awarded. There will also be performances and a party following the awards ceremony.

Sarah Balding and Anna LaBreche spoke with Local 3’s Rebecca Bartelme about the event.

Tickets are $10 for Ballroom Seating, $15 for Stadium Seating and $35 for VIP Table Seating at the Masonic Center. Funds raised will benefit four different theatre groups in Marquette County. For ticket information, click here.

Voting is open until 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, February 5. To vote, click here. There is also paid voting, which will begin at 6:00 p.m. The awards ceremony begins at 7:00 p.m.

For more information, click here.

