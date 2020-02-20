First-ever Munising Polar Plunge successful, organizers now getting ready for Marquette County Polar Plunge

ALGER AND MARQUETTE COUNTIES, Mich. (WJMN) – Each year, the Law Enforcement Torch Run® Polar Plunge series challenges thousands of brave jumpers at numerous locations around the state. It’s a fundraiser for Special Olympics. All funds raised go towards year-round sports training and athletic competition for nearly 23,000 children and adults with intellectual disabilities in Michigan.

Carla White, the coordinator of the Munising and Marquette County Polar Plunge stopped by to talk about how successful the firest-ever plunge in Munising went and to discuss the upcoming plunge in Marquette County.

With about 20 plungers, over $5,500 was raised at the Munising Polar Plunge on Saturday, February 15.

The one in Marquette County is on Saturday March 14 at the UP North Lodge in Gwinn. Registration begins at 9:00 a.m. and the plunge will begin at 10:15 a.m. A party will be held the night before on Friday, March 13 to get ready for the event and raise more funds which is new this year.

Local 3 will be taking the plunge once again this year. To visit Local 3’s donation page, click here.





