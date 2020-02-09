First female, lesbian to lead Michigan Episcopal diocese

FILE – In this April 19, 2019, file photo, a gay pride rainbow flag flies along with the U.S. flag in front of the Asbury United Methodist Church in Prairie Village, Kan., United Methodist Church leaders are proposing creation of a separate division that would let more traditional denominations break away because of the disagreement with churches over the UMC’s official stance on gay marriage. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

DETROIT, Mich. (AP) – The Michigan diocese of the Episcopal Church will welcome its first female and first openly lesbian bishop.

An ordination will be held Saturday in the Detroit suburb of Dearborn for the Rev. Bonnie A. Perry. Her elevation to bishop in Michigan comes as some Christian denominations in the U.S. struggle with issues of same-sex marriages and gays or lesbians in church leadership roles. Perry said Friday in Detroit that “anyone that’s on the margin needs to be welcomed.”

The Rt. Rev. Barbara Harris was ordained as the Episcopal Church’s first female bishop in 1989. The Rt. Rev. Mary Glasspool became its first lesbian bishop in 2010.