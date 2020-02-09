First female, lesbian to lead Michigan Episcopal diocese

News
Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this April 19, 2019, file photo, a gay pride rainbow flag flies along with the U.S. flag in front of the Asbury United Methodist Church in Prairie Village, Kan., United Methodist Church leaders are proposing creation of a separate division that would let more traditional denominations break away because of the disagreement with churches over the UMC’s official stance on gay marriage. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

DETROIT, Mich. (AP) – The Michigan diocese of the Episcopal Church will welcome its first female and first openly lesbian bishop.

An ordination will be held Saturday in the Detroit suburb of Dearborn for the Rev. Bonnie A. Perry. Her elevation to bishop in Michigan comes as some Christian denominations in the U.S. struggle with issues of same-sex marriages and gays or lesbians in church leadership roles. Perry said Friday in Detroit that “anyone that’s on the margin needs to be welcomed.”

The Rt. Rev. Barbara Harris was ordained as the Episcopal Church’s first female bishop in 1989. The Rt. Rev. Mary Glasspool became its first lesbian bishop in 2010.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Special Olympics: Athlete Spotlight

Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition"

Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing"

Special Olympics Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Basketball"

Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games"

Special Olympics: Downhill Ski

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics: Downhill Ski"

Special Olympics Figure Skating

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Figure Skating"

Polar Plunge for Special Olympics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polar Plunge for Special Olympics"

Latest News Video

LOCAL 3 SUNDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 2/9/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 SUNDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 2/9/2020"

LOCAL 3 SATURDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 2/8/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 SATURDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 2/8/2020"

Boys HS Basketball: Miners, Patriots, Blue Bolts find success Friday night

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys HS Basketball: Miners, Patriots, Blue Bolts find success Friday night"

GAME OF THE WEEK: Marquette tops Menominee; Redmen close in on GNC title

Thumbnail for the video titled "GAME OF THE WEEK: Marquette tops Menominee; Redmen close in on GNC title"

LOCAL 3 FRIDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 2/7/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 FRIDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 2/7/2020"

Reversing hearing loss

Thumbnail for the video titled "Reversing hearing loss"