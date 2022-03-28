GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A New York man has been arraigned on sexual abuse charges, making him the first person charged in the Michigan attorney general’s investigation into abuse within the Boy Scouts of America.

Mark Chapman’s arraignment on two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and eight counts of second-degree CSC was held via video in Macomb County District Court.

Bond was set at $300,000 for one of the two cases against him but denied in the other, which means he’ll stay behind bars as his case works its way through the court system.

The charges against Chapman, 51, were announced earlier this month but arraignment took some time because he had to be extradited to Michigan from New York, where he has been living for about 15 years and where he was imprisoned on other child abuse convictions.

Chapman is accused of abusing two boys while living in Michigan. Attorney General Dana Nessel said he used his roles with the Boy Scouts and with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to gain access to one of the victims. He is related to the other.

The Attorney General’s Office is still investigating abuse allegations linked to the Boy Scouts. Anyone with information about abuse is asked to call the AG’s investigation hotline at 844.324.3374 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Tips can be left anonymously.

“These charges are only the beginning. We ask anyone with information that could assist our BSA team to call our investigation tip line. We remain committed to securing justice for survivors of abuse,” Nessel said in a statement.

Chapman is expected back in court April 6 for a conference and then again for a preliminary exam on April 13.