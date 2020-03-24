First positive COVID-19 case confirmed in Marquette County

News
Posted: / Updated:

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich (WJMN) – The Marquette County Health Department has announced the county’s first confirmed positive case for COVID-19.

ON March 24, the Marquette County Health Department became aware of a positive COVID-19 case identified through commercial laboratory testing. The identified person is an adult male with a history of recent domestic travel through international airports. The individual has been in home isolation in accordance with current guidelines. The Marquette County Health Department will notify people who have been identified as close contacts. They will be assessed for symptoms and monitored appropriately. MCHD says they will not be disclosing any other information about the individual.

The health department urges the community to continue to be cooperative with recommendations to keep yourself and others safe. This includes following “Stay Home, Stay Safe” orders and social distancing. People who are mildly ill with COVID-19 are able to safely recover at home. Seek medical attention if your symptoms worsen by calling ahead to your provider.

COVID-19 symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure to the virus. Symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath.

