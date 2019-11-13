First Presbyterian Church of Marquette accepting donations and volunteers to stuff stockings for troops

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN)- First Presbyterian Church of Marquette is in the process of putting together their annual Stocking Stuffing for Troops effort.
They are asking people who would like donate to donate the following items:
Wish List:
- Slim Jims or Beef Jerky
- Packages of Holiday nuts
- Single serving drink mix packets (i.e. Crystal Light)
- Playing cards
- Puzzle book (Crosswords, Sudoku, Word Find)
- Holiday-themed writing pens or pencil
- Holiday candy (in sealed wrapping or small unopened bags)
- Candy Canes
- Peanut Brittle
- Socks
- Travel-sized games
- Card games (Uno, Phase 10)
- Stress balls (holiday-themed preferred)
- Gloves (preferably black; winter; one size fits all)
- Single serving cookie packages
- Apple cider packets (must be in Ziploc baggies in case the packets break)
- Hot chocolate (must be in Ziploc baggies in case the packets breaks)
- Small notepads
- Holiday-themed lip balm (wrapping and scent)
- Caps (warm winter)
- Other holiday-themed items
People can also help out by volunteering their time on Wednesday, November 20 at 5:30 p.m. by stuffing the supplies in the stockings at the church located at 120 N. Front Street in Marquette.
Dani Jaklin, coordinator of the event spoke with Local 3’s Rebecca Bartelme about the effort.
For more information about the event, click here.
For more information about Soldier’s Angels, click here.