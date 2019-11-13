First Presbyterian Church of Marquette accepting donations and volunteers to stuff stockings for troops

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN)- First Presbyterian Church of Marquette is in the process of putting together their annual Stocking Stuffing for Troops effort.

They are asking people who would like donate to donate the following items:

Wish List:

Slim Jims or Beef Jerky

Packages of Holiday nuts

Single serving drink mix packets (i.e. Crystal Light)

Playing cards

Puzzle book (Crosswords, Sudoku, Word Find)

Holiday-themed writing pens or pencil

Holiday candy (in sealed wrapping or small unopened bags)

Candy Canes

Peanut Brittle

Socks

Travel-sized games

Card games (Uno, Phase 10)

Stress balls (holiday-themed preferred)

Gloves (preferably black; winter; one size fits all)

Single serving cookie packages

Apple cider packets (must be in Ziploc baggies in case the packets break)

Hot chocolate (must be in Ziploc baggies in case the packets breaks)

Small notepads

Holiday-themed lip balm (wrapping and scent)

Caps (warm winter)

Other holiday-themed items

People can also help out by volunteering their time on Wednesday, November 20 at 5:30 p.m. by stuffing the supplies in the stockings at the church located at 120 N. Front Street in Marquette.

Dani Jaklin, coordinator of the event spoke with Local 3’s Rebecca Bartelme about the effort.

For more information about the event, click here.

For more information about Soldier’s Angels, click here.