First shipment of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine could be delivered to Wisconsin next week

(WFRV) – Just day’s after the FDA authorized a third COVID-19 vaccine from Johnson & Johnson, Wisconsin is anticipating its first shipment of that vaccine.

According to the Wisconsin DHS, their initial allocation is about 47,000 doses and is expected to arrive in the state sometime next week.

Johnson & Johnson is the first one-dose vaccine in the U.S. and it has simpler storage requirements than the current two vaccines made by Moderna and Pfizer.

“One of the biggest hurdles we have faced is supply, and this will get more vaccine into Wisconsin. This vaccine also protects people and has been shown to prevent serious illness from the virus after just one dose, which makes it more accessible to Wisconsinites and reduces the burden on our vaccine providers,” says Governor Tony Evers.

DHS says people can expect similar post-vaccination symptoms with all the vaccines.

