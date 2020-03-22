Closings
First U.P. coronavirus case in Chippewa County

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – Testing through the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has identified Chippewa County’s first presumptive positive case of COVID-19. This is the first case in the Upper Peninsula. Specimen will be sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for confirmatory testing.

The Chippewa County Health Department says they believe the risk to the general public is minimal at this time. The presumptive positive person is an adult male with a medical history. The man is currently hospitalized in isolation, not in Chippewa County.

An investigation is underway to determine if additional people were in close contact with the man.

“People must strictly practice social distancing at this time,” said Karen Senkus, Chippewa County Health Officer. “Coronavirus is likely in our community and not everyone who has it will be sick. This is why it is so important to distance yourself at home whether you have been tested or not. Act as though you have it if you have symptoms that resemble COVID-19.”

