Fish Fry & Fishing Tourney for Cancer Association

Follow @WJMN_Local3

Like Local 3 News on Facebook:

As a part of the popular Lake Trout Classic weekend in Ontonagon, the Upper Peninsula Sport Fisherman’s Association will have a Fish Fry benefit dinner for the Ontonagon County Cancer Association. The Fish Fry will be on Saturday, May 18, 6 – 8 p.m., at the Ontonagon VFW.

“For only $10.00, those 18 and older get fish with all the fixings. Dessert is sponsored by the Ontonagon County Cancer Association,” Larry Greig stated. “Kids eat free!”

The 2019 Aspirus Ontonagon Hospital Lake Trout Classic begins on Friday, May 17. From 6:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., Keweenaw Chevrolet will sponsor the ‘Pre-Tournament.’ Also during that time, Moonshine Lures will hold the Ladies Powder Puff Tourney, with the winner taking home $200.00.

The Lake Trout Classic, presented by Greig’s Taxidermy will begin at 5:30 a.m. on Saturday. Saturday’s tourney will run until 3:00 p.m. The final day of the tourney, Sunday, May 19, will run from 5:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The Awards Presentation will start at 3:00 p.m. Sunday at the pavilion, which was built by the Upper Peninsula Sport Fisherman’s Association. Top prize is $1200, 2nd place is 600, 3rd place is $400.

“We pay all the way down to 8th place,” commented Greig.

Greig is responsible for starting the Lake Trout Classic, an event that draws fisherman from throughout the Midwest. The event is a boost to the area’s fishing tourism economy according to different local business-people.

“100 % of the proceeds all go benefit the Ontonagon County Cancer Association,” Greig proudly states.

The tournament also has different categories where participants can win $200 with the Largest Fish. This includes Lake Trout, including the largest Lake Trout caught by a woman. Coho Salmon, Brown Trout, Chinook Salmon, and Steelhead.

“$50 goes to 2nd Place in all those categories,” explained Greig.

“It is all our sponsors that have helped to make this tournament such a success,” concluded Greig.

Sponsors in addition to the title Sponsor, Aspirus Ontonagon, includes Copper Country Ford, Ontonagon County Telephone Company, Shamrock Bar, Coca Cola of Hancock, UP Sport Fisherman’s Association, Pat’s Motorsports, Keweenaw Chevrolet, Lake Shore Systems, and Greig’s Taxidermy.

Entry Fee is $25.00 per person. Registration Forms are due by May 15. Call Larry Greig at 906-884-2770, e-mail; larry@greigstackleshop.com. For more information you can also go to the website, www.greigstackleshop.com

“Over the years the tournament has raised a lot of money for the Ontonagon County Cancer Association. Plus it has brought a lot of people to our area, where fishing is a major part of our Tourism economy,” concluded Greig.

The tournament is just one of the many projects done by the volunteers of the UP Sport Fisherman’s Association.