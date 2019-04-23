Fishing season opens Saturday

Like Local 3 News on Facebook:
It’s time to put that new fishing license to good use. Saturday, April 27, is the statewide trout opener, as well as the start of the Lower Peninsula inland walleye and northern pike seasons. The DNR encourages everyone heading out this weekend to take along someone new and share the fun of Michigan’s world-class fishing opportunities.
A few reminders:
Before hitting the water, be sure to have the new fishing license for the current season, which opened April 1. The 2019 fishing licenses are valid through March 31, 2020.
The 2019 Michigan Fishing Guide and inland trout and salmon maps, along with plenty of other useful information, are available at Michigan.gov/Fishing. See the complete guide online or download it to your device for later use.
Questions? Contact Christian LeSage, 517-284-5830 or Elyse Walter, 517-284-5839.