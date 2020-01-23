Five arrested in Dickinson County drug bust

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WJMN) – Five people are facing various charges after their arrest on Wednesday from a home in the 600 Block of East G. Street in Iron Mountain.

Iron Mountain police said their officers along with deputies from the Dickinson County Sheriff’s office went to a home, hoping to arrest someone on a K.I.N.D. drug warrant. While there, three men and two women were taken into custody.

Two people were arrested on existing warrants. Two others were arrested, wanted out of Wisconsin for various felony charges or parole violations. The fifth person was now arrested for possession of Methamphetamine.

All five are being held at the Dickinson County Correctional Facility until they can be arraigned.