Five people arrested on drug charges in Escanaba

ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – On December 9, detectives from the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team (UPSET) and officers from Escanaba Department of Public Safety arrested five people for charges related to the use and distribution of crystal meth and prescription pills.

After a 6-month-long investigation, that spanned throughout Delta County, Menominee County, Dickinson County and areas in Wisconsin, UPSET detectives arrested 34-year-old Travis Anderson of Escanaba and his associates for charges related to the distribution of meth and prescription drugs. Numerous drug related felony warrants were issued for ANDERSON in November of 2019 by the Delta County Prosecutor’s Office. The warrants were the result of multiple UPSET cases involving ANDERSON’s distribution of drugs.

On December 9, UPSET identified a residence in the City of Escanaba that was distributing methamphetamine and was believed to be sheltering Anderson. A search warrant for the residence was obtained and served. Methamphetamine, prescription drugs, scales, electronic devices, and US currency were seized. The below listed arrests were made as a result of the search warrant. All subjects were lodged in the Delta County Jail and subsequently arraigned in the 94th District Court on December 10.

Travis Anderson, 34-year-old (ESCANABA)- Conspiracy to Deliver Meth, Delivery of Meth, Delivery of Controlled Substance (Schedule 4)

Michael Bumstead, 19-year-old (GLADSTONE)- Possession of Meth / Bond Violation

April Harrison, 27-year-old (ESCANABA)- Possession of Meth / Maintaining a Drug House / Contraband into Correctional Facility

Mackenzie Dedominicis, 17-year-old (RAPID RIVER)- Possession of Meth

Joshua Tellefsen, 36-year-old (ESCANABA)- Bond Violation

Additional suspects have been identified and other related arrests and charges are pending.