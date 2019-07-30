Flatbed truck stolen from Escanaba business

Image of vehicle is similar to the one stolen from Wilbert Burial Vault Works

ESCANABA , MI (WJMN) — A flatbed truck belonging to Wilbert Burial Vault Works was taken from their Lincoln Road location early Sunday Morning.

Escanaba public safety officials asked for the public’s help to find the truck. It is a 2004 Isuzu flatbed diesel truck with a Michigan registration of AC75307. The other identifying marks are painted in large letters on the side of the doors. The words “Wilbert”, “Escanaba”, and their phone number of 906-786-0261 should be visible.

The company creates and distributes funeral vaults for Wilbert Funeral Services across the country.

If you have information about who took the truck or where it might be, please contact the Delta County Central Dispatch at 986-786-5911.