Flood advisories in the U.P.

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GLADSTONE, Mich. (WJMN)- Heavy winds and rain left flood advisories in Delta, Schoolcraft and Menominee Counties.

Local 3 checked out the marina in Gladstone today which was flooded.

If you wanted to sit on a bench or picnic table there would have been a couple inches of water under your feet.

Both the Escanaba Department of Public Safety and the Gladstone Public Safety Department say that there was no major damage, just standing water.

They urge people to not drive through the water and avoid flooded areas.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

LOCAL 3 TUESDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 10/22/2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 TUESDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 10/22/2019"

Room at the Inn

Thumbnail for the video titled "Room at the Inn"

LOCAL 3 TUESDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 10/22/2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 TUESDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 10/22/2019"

LOCAL 3 MONDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 10/21/2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 MONDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 10/21/2019"

Pregnancy after cancer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pregnancy after cancer"

Precious Metals 10-21-2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "Precious Metals 10-21-2019"