Flood advisories in the U.P.

GLADSTONE, Mich. (WJMN)- Heavy winds and rain left flood advisories in Delta, Schoolcraft and Menominee Counties.

Local 3 checked out the marina in Gladstone today which was flooded.

If you wanted to sit on a bench or picnic table there would have been a couple inches of water under your feet.

Both the Escanaba Department of Public Safety and the Gladstone Public Safety Department say that there was no major damage, just standing water.

They urge people to not drive through the water and avoid flooded areas.