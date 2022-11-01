NEWBERRY, Mich. (WJMN) – A Florida man is facing multiple charges following a stabbing incident in Newberry this past weekend. On Saturday, October 29 at approximately 2 a.m., troopers from the Michigan State Police (MSP) Sault Ste. Marie Post were dispatched to the Village of Newberry to a report of a stabbing victim.

Troopers arriving on scene made contact with the victim, a 36-year-old Newberry woman who had sustained extensive injuries, according to MSP. The woman was transported to the hospital and is in stable condition.

Troopers investigating the incident discovered the stabbing suspect to be the woman’s boyfriend, a 24-year-old Florida man.

Before troopers arrived, the suspect reportedly left the scene on foot. The MSP Canine Team and MSP Emergency Support Team were requested to assist in locating the man.

MSP says the suspect was later found hiding in a nearby home and taken into police custody. He was lodged at the Luce County Jail and charged with assault with intent to do great bodily harm as well as resisting and obstructing.

The suspect’s name is being withheld pending arraignment in court.