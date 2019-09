MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Michigan State Police say Douglas Butcher of Florida, died on Wednesday as the result of a rollover crash. Police say Butcher’s vehicle rolled over at least once along U.S. 41 near the intersection of M-95 just after noon.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. State Police are not saying if any other vehicles were involved or if anyone was with Butcher at the time of the crash.