Flu season impacts some U.P. schools

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) – According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, every state except for Hawaii is reporting widespread flu activity. It’s up significantly from the same time last year.

It’s also made an impact on the Eastern U.P. where some schools have even had to close. Brimley Area Schools was closed three days last week due to excessive absences from the flu. Pickford Public Schools had off Friday and today due to illnesses and the school reports that it was extensively cleaned during this time.

Schools in other parts of the U.P. haven’t reported any closings due to illness. There are standards schools have to meet before deciding to close school for the day.

“What we have to meet for state guidelines is 75-percent attendance,” said Bill Saunders, Marquette Area Public School Superintendent. “So we would need several hundred students to be out to not meet that 75-percent attendance threshold. Of course, even if we see things start to head south in that direction, we probably wouldn’t wait until we’re on that cut of not meeting 75-percent, we would probably call school off prior to that happening.”

In order to prevent the flu or the spread of the flu, the CDC recommends avoiding close contact, staying home when you’re not feeling well, covering your mouth and nose when you cough and sneeze, washing your hands, and avoiding touching your eyes, nose or mouth.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Special Olympics: Athlete Spotlight

Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition"

Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing"

Special Olympics Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Basketball"

Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games"

Special Olympics: Downhill Ski

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics: Downhill Ski"

Special Olympics Figure Skating

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Figure Skating"

Polar Plunge for Special Olympics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polar Plunge for Special Olympics"

Latest News Video

LOCAL 3 MONDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 2/3/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 MONDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 2/3/2020"

Flu impacting schools

Thumbnail for the video titled "Flu impacting schools"

"Check Off" for the United Way Fund

Thumbnail for the video titled ""Check Off" for the United Way Fund"

Women's Health Expo

Thumbnail for the video titled "Women's Health Expo"

LOCAL 3 SUNDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 2/2/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 SUNDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 2/2/2020"

LOCAL 3 SATURDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 2/1/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 SATURDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 2/1/2020"