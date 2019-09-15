Food safety education and training grant proposals wanted

MICHIGAN (WJMN) — The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) is seeking grant proposals for food safety education and training as part of the Food Safety Education Fund grant program.

The grant cycle for 2020 will be a nine-month cycle, due to the Food Safety Education Grant moving to an October 1 – Sept 30 year cycle starting October 1, 2020.

The Food Safety Education Fund was established under the Michigan Food Law of 2000, as amended, Sec. 4117, and is funded through assessments of $3.00 to $5.00 from each Michigan food establishment license. Up to $265,000 is available in the fund for the 2020 food safety education and training grant cycle.

Of the $265,000, $185,000 will be available for consumer food safety education and $80,000 for education to food service establishment employees and agents of the director.

Grants from the Food Safety Education Fund are competitive and designed to provide food safety training and education to consumers, food service establishment employees and agents of the director who enforce the Michigan Food Law of 2000.

Entities eligible to receive grants include Michigan governmental and non-profit organizations. Producers, marketers and growers are not eligible for this grant opportunity. Proposals with sub-grantees will be considered. Proposals should not include funding for required routine training such as HACCP and Manager Certification.

Proposals will be scored and selected based on the following criteria:

Goals/objectives to improve food safety, statewide need and audience, measurable outcomes, partnering with other organizations, matching funds, and opportunities to build upon previously funded projects

Electronic submission of grant proposals is encouraged and should be sent to MDA-FoodDairyInfo@michigan.gov. Electronic submissions are due no later than 5 p.m. on October 18, 2019, and will be confirmed via email receipt. If you have not received a confirmation email within five business days of submission, please email yeltonl@michigan.gov.

Hard copy submissions must be postmarked no later than October 16, 2019 (please allow ample time for delivery). Hard copies should be mailed to:

Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development Food and Dairy Division P.O. Box 30017 Lansing, Michigan 48909

An advisory committee will convene in November 2019 to review, score and rank proposals and make funding recommendations to MDARD. Grant awards will be announced in December 2019. Grants will be awarded for projects that run from January 1 to September 30, 2020.

Multi-year proposals will be considered on an individual basis, contingent on future year funding. For more information, contact Lori Yelton, Food Management-Nutrition Consultant, at yeltonl@michigan.gov or 517-420-3249.