EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – After two tough losses at home and all of the off-the-field issues surrounding the program, one bright spot for the Spartans has been the play of true freshman linebacker Jordan Hall. He came into the year as one of the most anticipated new additions to the team, and so far he is living up to the hype through four games. He’s tallied 13 tackles, three for loss, and made his first collegiate start against Maryland.

“I felt like I had put myself in a position through the fall and the spring to be ready to start,” Hall said. “It was just a matter of when. Unfortunately, it was because of an injury, but I was grateful for the opportunity to be out there and I am always praying for Jacoby and his recovery.”

With so much hype surrounding Hall’s arrival in East Lansing, how has he been able to handle and live up to all of the expectations?

“I try not to worry about too much about what people have to say about me,” Hall said. “The good news is good to hear, but at the end of the day, that’s not really what I’m focused on. I have my own expectations with myself, my coaches, and with God about what I need to do and I kind of keep it at that.”

Being a three-time football captain at IMG Academy, Hall has had no problem transitioning that leadership to East Lansing.

“The way I go about it is that there’s an opportunity for me to take it,” Hall said. “That can only benefit me and other people around me. A lot of the stuff that I’ve done in the community since I’ve been here, they’ve been great opportunities to learn more about our community and truly help out, which is what I really want to do here while I’m here. To leave an impact. It’s something I’ve always tried to do no matter where I’m at. This just so happens to be here in East Lansing.”

The entire conversation can be viewed in the video above.