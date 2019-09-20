Ford Airport Days honors veterans

KINGSFORD, MICH (WJMN) — A group of veterans were honored today in Kingsford.

Retired Veterans, along with their friends and family, gathered Friday to honor the men and women who gave their lives while serving our country.

” When you come to these you feel very proud to have put on the uniform and serve your country. When you look out to the audience you see all the veterans that have served with distinction and honor, ” says Joseph Steven, Dickinson County Commissioner.

The event was hosted by the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) Chapter 439 and Ford Airport.

It included a presentation followed by a free lunch and free tour of a war aircraft for veterans.

Will Kroeger, the Ford Airport Day coordinator says, ” I think this country since the Gulf War started, has been very generous to veterans and has recognized veterans. And we just wanna keep that going for as long as we can, so veterans know they’re appreciated for the stuff that they do. ”

The event is followed by the 17th annual Ford Airport Days, where people will get a chance to look at WWII era planes.

Organizers say Ford Aiport Days will accomplish one big goal for the airport…

” We’re just trying to spark interest in aviation. So we’re trying to share our love for flying with those in the community, ” continues Kroeger.

If you’re interested in seeing the planes up close, Ford Airport Days runs tomorrow from 8 until 4 and is open to the public.