Ford recalls 600,000 midsize cars in US to fix brake problem

FILE- This Feb. 15, 2018, photo shows a Ford logo on a 2018 Expedition 4×4 on display at the Pittsburgh Auto Show. Ford says that next year it will start equipping redesigned models to get software updates over the internet or cellular phone connections. The company says all of its models will get the feature as they are redesigned. It will reduce visits to dealers for service and even computer-related recall repairs. Owners will be able to opt in to the program and get updates over their home wireless network at no cost. The cost for cellular updates has not been announced. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

MICHIGAN (AP) – Ford is recalling more than 600,000 midsize sedans in the U.S. to fix a problem with the brakes that can increase stopping distance and possibly cause a crash. The recall covers certain 2006 through 2010 Ford Fusion, Mercury Milan and Lincoln MKZ cars.

Ford says a valve inside the hydraulic brake control unit can stick open, resulting in extended brake pedal travel. The company says there have been 15 reports of crashes related to the problem. Two people were hurt.

Dealers will inspect the control unit for signs of a stuck valve and replace it if necessary. They’ll also flush the system and replace the brake fluid and reservoir cap.

Owners will be notified starting the week of Jan 13.