Forecast calls for continued high water in Great Lakes

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — A new forecast says Great Lakes levels are likely to remain unusually high and may set additional records.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers office in Detroit on Monday released its outlook for the next six months.

Hydrologist Keith Kompoltowicz (kohm-PAUL-toe-witz) says a wet October interrupted the usual fall drop-off of water levels.

Storms over Lakes Michigan, Huron and Superior caused beach erosion, flooding and damage to seawalls and roads.

Kompoltowicz says all five Great Lakes are expected to resume their seasonal decline. But they’ll remain well above normal and will be higher in January than they were at the beginning of this record-setting year.

He says Huron and Michigan are likely to set monthly records in February, while Superior will come close.

Kompoltowicz says a lengthy dry spell would be required to reverse the trend.