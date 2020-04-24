Forecast: Lake Michigan’s rise to slow slightly

The debris of a stairway that collapsed as erosion tore away at this dune along Lake Michigan in Laketown Township. (April 19, 2020 – Luke Stier/WOOD TV8)

DETROIT (WOOD) — Lake Michigan is about to break another monthly record, but its spring rise is expected slow in the coming weeks.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ weekly report released Friday shows Lake Michigan is now 3 inches above the April record set in 1986.

Records are set by taking the monthly average level at the end of the month. Lake Michigan already broke high water records in each of the first three months of the year.

The lake is down 1 inch in the past week.

The report forecasts the lake will rise 1 inch by May 24. It was previously forecasted to rise 4 inches by mid-May.

Lake Michigan has risen 3 inches since March 24 and 11 inches since April 2019.

The Great Lakes remain near monthly records:

Lake Erie is 3 inches above the April record (1985).

Lake Superior is 2 inches below the April record (1986).

Lake Ontario is 12 inches below the April record (1973).

Lake Michigan and Lake Huron are treated as one lake by the Army Corps.

—

Inside woodtv.com:

Rising Waters