Forestville Festival is back

MARQUETTE COUNTY — The 5th annual Forestville Festival kicked off tonight in Marquette County.

There’s music, beer, and food available at the event. Plus, people can camp at the festival.



The money raised helps the Noquemanon Trail Network build and maintain trails in the area.

Andy Langlois helped out with the event and also volunteers with the NTN. He says, “This event is really special. It’s a unique location here at the Noquemanon Trail Network trailhead at Forestville. It’s beautiful. It’s a big, open, grassy area with trees surrounding it.”

The festival continues on Saturday.

