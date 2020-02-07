Former CMU student leader gets year in jail in assault case

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) – A former student government leader at Central Michigan University has been sentenced to a year in jail for a misdemeanor in an assault case that was reopened after misconduct by the prosecutor.

Ian Elliott will get credit for more than five months in prison. He could be released from the Isabella County jail by June with good behavior credits. Elliott pleaded no contest last year to third-degree criminal sexual conduct, a felony.

But state police subsequently learned that Brian Kolodziej, an assistant attorney general, was having an intimate relationship with the victim in the case.