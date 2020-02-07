Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Former CMU student leader gets year in jail in assault case

News
Posted: / Updated:
cmu_1520008226228.jpg

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) – A former student government leader at Central Michigan University has been sentenced to a year in jail for a misdemeanor in an assault case that was reopened after misconduct by the prosecutor.

Ian Elliott will get credit for more than five months in prison. He could be released from the Isabella County jail by June with good behavior credits. Elliott pleaded no contest last year to third-degree criminal sexual conduct, a felony.

But state police subsequently learned that Brian Kolodziej, an assistant attorney general, was having an intimate relationship with the victim in the case.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Special Olympics: Athlete Spotlight

Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition"

Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing"

Special Olympics Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Basketball"

Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games"

Special Olympics: Downhill Ski

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics: Downhill Ski"

Special Olympics Figure Skating

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Figure Skating"

Polar Plunge for Special Olympics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polar Plunge for Special Olympics"

Latest News Video

Ishpeming Rotary Club - An Evening of Romance

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ishpeming Rotary Club - An Evening of Romance"

Late Defensive Stand Puts Wildcats Over Rangers, 60-55

Thumbnail for the video titled "Late Defensive Stand Puts Wildcats Over Rangers, 60-55"

Howard's Record Night Leads Wildcat Men To 55-43 Win Over Parkside

Thumbnail for the video titled "Howard's Record Night Leads Wildcat Men To 55-43 Win Over Parkside"

LOCAL 3 FRIDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 2/7/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 FRIDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 2/7/2020"

Girls HS Basketball: Westwood edges Marquette in back and forth contest

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girls HS Basketball: Westwood edges Marquette in back and forth contest"

LOCAL 3 THURSDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 2/6/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 THURSDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 2/6/2020"