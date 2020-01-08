Former deputy charged in sex assault of boy

News
Posted: / Updated:

MENOMINEE COUNTY, Mich. (AP) — A former deputy with the Menominee County Sheriff’s Office has been charged in the sexual assault of a 16-year-old boy.

The EagleHerald in Marinette reports that Brian Helfert faces arraignment Jan. 22 on two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

He was arrested Monday and released after posting bond. Documents obtained by the newspaper state the boy told Menominee Police that sexual contact occurred Nov. 10 while he was at Helfert’s home.

Helfert was fired Dec. 19 from the sheriff’s office where he worked as a school liaison officer and juvenile crime investigator. The Associated Press left a message Wednesday seeking comment from Helfert’s attorney.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Women's March

Thumbnail for the video titled "Women's March"

Girls HS Basketball: Gwinn & Negaunee cruise

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girls HS Basketball: Gwinn & Negaunee cruise"

Boys HS Basketball: Escanaba outlast Marquette in GNC heavyweight bout

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys HS Basketball: Escanaba outlast Marquette in GNC heavyweight bout"

LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 1/8/2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 1/8/2019"

The impact of alpacas on medicine

Thumbnail for the video titled "The impact of alpacas on medicine"

Planning commission addresses marijuana

Thumbnail for the video titled "Planning commission addresses marijuana"