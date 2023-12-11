MENOMINEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) — The former plaintiffs of a lawsuit accusing the Menominee County prosecutor of acting “out of control” in the workplace will walk away with $150,000 according to documents provided by the county.

Former Menominee County employees Hannah Cole and Molly McCrae had filed the civil suit earlier this year, seeking relief for violations of whistleblower protections, the Elliot-Larsen Civil Rights Act and other workplace protections.

The settlement documents show the plaintiffs agreed to drop the lawsuit and not pursue any other lawsuits related to their employment with the county. It also says in accepting the settlement both parties agree no acts as described in the lawsuit were unlawful or inappropriate, and that the settlement is not an admission of responsibility by any defendants.

In exchange, both women received $75,000 each, including attorney fees. The Menominee County Administrator told Local 3 that the total sum was paid by the county’s liability insurance and would not directly affect taxpayer dollars.