GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — After reaching the top of the football world, a former Lions Pro Bowler is switching sports.

The West Coast League has announced Golden Tate — the 33-year-old former wide receiver — will play for the Port Angeles Lefties for the season.

Tate, who was a second-round pick in the 2010 NFL draft, also played two seasons of college baseball while at Notre Dame. He called baseball his first love.

“I am extremely thankful to the West Coast League and the Port Angeles Lefties for allowing me to join their league,” Tate said in a news release. “As a child, my first love was baseball, so I’m excited about the opportunity to compete against some of the best young players in the league. I look forward to having a lot of fun and exploring baseball more.”

Tate made his debut Tuesday night, starting in center field in a 5-2 win over the Bend Elks. He went 2 for 4, including an RBI double and a stolen base.

Tate played 11 seasons in the NFL, including parts of five seasons with the Lions. Before coming to Detroit, he led the Seahawks with 64 catches and 898 receiving yards en route to the Super Bowl XLVIII title.

Tate signed with the Lions in the 2014 offseason, clicking quickly with quarterback Matthew Stafford. In 71 games with the Lions, Tate caught 416 passes for 4,741 receiving yards and scored 22 touchdowns. He was traded to Philadelphia on Oct. 30, 2018.

He signed with the New York Giants the following offseason and played two seasons before being cut heading into the 2021 season.