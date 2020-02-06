Former Michigan priest to stand trial on rape charges

News
Posted: / Updated:

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A former Roman Catholic priest in Michigan will be tried on sexual assault charges for allegedly abusing a 5-year-old boy after a 1987 family funeral.

Attorney General Dana Nessel says Vincent DeLorenzo on Wednesday was bound over for trial after a hearing before Grand Blanc District Court Judge Christopher Odette.

The judge also increased DeLorenzo’s bond from $100,000 to $200,000.

He remains in Genesee County Jail. The 81-year-old DeLorenzo is accused of abusing the boy from 1995 to 2000.

The child was a student at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church school in Burton. The alleged victim testified he was raped by DeLorenzo in the second grade.

