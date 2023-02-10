MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Former Nickelodeon and current How I Met Your Father star Josh Peck will visit Northern Michigan University next week to take part in a Q&A session to promote his recently-released book.

Peck, best-known for his role in television shows Drake and Josh and The Amanda Show, as well as movies like Red Dawn and Mean Creek, will hold a book signing for his memoir Happy People are Annoying following the moderated Q&A session.

The event will be held on Monday, February 13, at 7 p.m. in the Northern Center Grand Ballroom.

Admission to the event is free for NMU students and will cost $5 for all other attendees.

You can find tickets for the event here.