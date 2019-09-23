Former Northern Michigan hockey player joins cast of “Survivor”

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Tom Laidlaw suited up for the Northern Michigan University Wildcat’s hockey team in the late 1970’s. Starting September 25, he takes on a new challenge, reality television. Tom is one of the contestants on Survivor: Island of Idols which airs on CBS and WJMN.

Tom Laidlaw played defense for Northern Michigan from 1976-1980. Laidlaw played eleven seasons in the NHL, spending time as a New York Ranger and Los Angeles King.

He is the first Canadian to appear on Survivor. You can read more about Tom and the other contestants here.

