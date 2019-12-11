Former police officers facing drug charges

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Two men are facing felony drug charges following a three month Investigation. Richard Neaves of Marquette and Todd Collins of Negaunee were arrested on November 21 based on two felony warrants out of Marquette County.

The charges include conspiracy to deliver or manufacture a controlled substance, and using computers to commit a crime. If convicted the charges carry a total maximum of nearly 17 years in jail plus tens of thousands of dollars in fines.

Both Neaves and Collins were arraigned on their charges on December 9th. They remain free on bond until their next court appearance which is scheduled for January 15, 2020.

Marquette City Police Chief Blake Rieboldt confirms both men spent time as officers with the city. Todd Collins spent 11 years on the force before he resigned on December 2, 2019. Neaves spent 2 years with MCP before leaving and taking a position with the Negaunee Police Department.

Chief Rieboldt said it is unfortunate the personal choices of former officers could have lead to this current situation. When Michigan State Police who conducted the investigation, notified Marquette City Police, they were given full cooperation.

Chief Rieboldt went on to say that he will not tolerate this type of activity. He addressed any possible concerns the public may have saying, “I hope people realize we have a great group of people here who go out and make a difference every day.”