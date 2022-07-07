Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Road to Majority conference Friday, June 17, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – The 45th President of the United States will be making a stop in Milwaukee for a rally next month.

The American Freedom Tour lists an August 20 date in Milwaukee with the venue to be determined at this time.

“This is a historic, must-attend event featuring America’s top insiders and influencers, live and in person. Register today. Build important relationships, help promote a conservative agenda and protect America’s future,” wrote the American Freedom Tour on its website.

Alongside Trump, the event will feature former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Dinesh D’Souza, Kimberly Guilfoyle, Sheriff Mark Lamb, and many more.

The American Freedom Tour Rally will be held from 8:15 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. for a full day of events.

Ticket prices start at $35, which gets you seating in the general admission section and can go all the way up to $3,995. With the expensive tickets, you get early access to the venue, photo opportunities with Guilfoyle, a Q&A Breakfast with D’Souza, and other benefits like a private event afterparty.

There is a $9 ticket option that will place you in the overflow seating.

For more information about the American Freedom Tour coming to Wisconsin featuring Donald Trump, you can visit its website here.