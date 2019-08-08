Former State Senator Tom Casperson remains cancer -free

ESCANABA– Former Upper Peninsula State Senator Tom Casperson says he remains cancer-free, just over one year after being diagnosed with Stage Four lung cancer.

That cancer later spread to his spine, but the Escanaba Republican says he’s doing well now.

“I feel good,” Casperson told the Radio Results Network. “I’m doing really well. I’m cancer-free with the bones, and some rebuild on the bones, because of the damage that the cancer did. But that’s good news, compared to where I was a year ago. So, I want to thank everybody for their prayers, and their thoughts.”

Casperson served three terms in the Michigan House and two terms in the Michigan Senate. He currently serves as Chief of Staff to State Senator Ed McBroom.