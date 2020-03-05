Closings
Former UAW president Gary Jones charged with corruption

News
DETROIT (AP) — Federal prosecutors on Thursday charged the former president of the United Auto Workers with corruption, alleging he conspired with others at the union to embezzle more than $1 million.

Gary Jones, who quit his post in November, has been under scrutiny for months. Agents conducted a public search of his suburban Detroit home last summer. Key allies also have pleaded guilty as part of the government’s sweeping corruption probe.

Jones was charged with conspiracy in a document titled a criminal “information,” which signals that a guilty plea is likely.

A message seeking comment was left with his attorney.

Ten union officials and an official’s spouse have pleaded guilty since 2017. The investigation began with the discovery that Fiat-Chrysler money from a Fiat Chrysler-UAW job training center was stolen. But it then stretched to embezzlement of union funds.

On Monday, Edward “Nick” Robinson became the latest person to plead guilty. He was based at the UAW’s Region 5 office near St. Louis, an office that was led by Jones until Jones became UAW president in 2018

