(WFRV) – An arrest warrant has been issued for Ann Retzlaff after she did not appear in court.
According to court records, a bench warrant has been issued for Ann Retzlaff after she didn’t appear in court on January 12. She was scheduled to appear in court at 9 a.m.
Her attorney was reportedly in court, but Retzlaff was not. The state asked for a $5,000 warrant nationwide.
Records show that there was a request to appear remotely proposed. The proposed order was subsequently denied.
She is facing charges from an incident that happened back in May 2021. She is facing multiple charges:
- Vehicle Operator Flee/Elude Officer
- 2nd-Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety
- Resisting or Obstructing an Officer
For the May 2021 case, the bench warrant was authorized for $7,000. No additional information was provided.
