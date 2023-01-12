(WFRV) – An arrest warrant has been issued for Ann Retzlaff after she did not appear in court.

According to court records, a bench warrant has been issued for Ann Retzlaff after she didn’t appear in court on January 12. She was scheduled to appear in court at 9 a.m.

Her attorney was reportedly in court, but Retzlaff was not. The state asked for a $5,000 warrant nationwide.

Records show that there was a request to appear remotely proposed. The proposed order was subsequently denied.

She is facing charges from an incident that happened back in May 2021. She is facing multiple charges:

Vehicle Operator Flee/Elude Officer

2nd-Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety

Resisting or Obstructing an Officer

For the May 2021 case, the bench warrant was authorized for $7,000. No additional information was provided.

Annies Campground went up for sale back in July 2022.