A phone camera lens is the main accessory needed to turn your smartphone into a professional-grade camera.

(WFRV) – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office accused a former student at a Wisconsin high school of taking videos and pictures of at least ten underage girls without their consent.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, a 17-year-old suspect was booked into jail following an investigation into alleged videos and pictures taken at a private residence. Authorities say that at least ten juvenile girls had videos and images taken of them without their consent.

The 17-year-old allegedly was capturing the ‘harmful’ material over the past year. The suspect was also a student at Kettle Moraine Lutheran High School at the time of the offenses.

However, the suspect is reportedly no longer enrolled at the school. The release mentioned that the suspect was cooperating with investigators.

Multiple felony charges are expected to be sent to the Washington County District Attorney’s Office in the coming weeks.

No additional information was provided, the process is still ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 262-335-4846